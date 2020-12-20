Elliott (calf) remains questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but the running back remains on track to suit up in the Week 15 contest, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy acknowledged that Elliott has been further behind in his prep for game day while managing the injury compared to last week, the 25-year-old apparently intends to play at less than 100 percent health. Given that Elliott didn't practice at any point this week, he could be in store for a smaller workload than normal, though McCarthy hasn't specifically said that will be in the cards. Most likely, Dallas will see how Elliott looks early on in the contest before deciding whether to scale back his usage in favor of top backup Tony Pollard. Elliott should be officially cleared to play when the Cowboys release their inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff.