Elliott (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
On the heels of consecutive capped sessions to kick off Week 11 prep, Elliott spoke to the media Thursday, telling Jon Machota of The Athletic that he's "definitely very optimistic" about playing in Sunday's game against the Vikings. Elliott added that he intends to wear a brace on his right knee, which is recovering from a Grade 2 MCL sprain that he picked up back in Week 7. Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he has a designation for the Week 11 game.