Elliott (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Elliott was tabbed with the same activity level one day prior, but this time around he was seen working on resistance bands (per Todd Archer of ESPN.com) and also running and cutting at full speed (according to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram). Afterward, fellow running back Tony Pollard said he expects Elliott to suit up Sunday in Green Bay, but ultimately Friday's practice report may provide some clarity about his upcoming availability. If he's active this weekend, Elliott and Pollard could operate in more of a timeshare than normal, especially because the former told Jon Machota of The Athletic on Wednesday that his health in the long term "is definitely the priority."
