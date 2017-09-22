Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Remains on track to play
Elliott remains on track to play in Monday's game against the Cardinals, Clarence Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
When asked about Elliott's status Friday morning, NFL spokesman Joe Lockhart did not guarantee that Elliott would play in Week 3, but he also indicated Elliott would be able to take the field unless the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issues a ruling on the league's appeal prior to Sunday. It seems unlikely that will occur, so fantasy owners should plan on having Elliott available for Week 3.
