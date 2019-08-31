Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Reportedly close to contract extension
The Cowboys and Elliott (contract dispute) are reportedly close to a contract extension and are aiming to wrap up a new deal by this weekend, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
This isn't the first time we've heard positive news in regards to a potential Elliott contract extension that has carried on throughout the preseason, but this certainly paints a more optimistic fantasy picture for the star running back compared to owner Jerry Jones' comments Thursday which suggested he could miss multiple regular-season games. Should Elliott indeed a sign an extension sometime this weekend, the fourth-year back should have a chance to play in Week 1's opener against the Giants, likely relegating Tony Pollard to simply a change-of-pace backup.
