Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Reportedly won't play without new deal
Elliott's representatives have reportedly told the Cowboys that the running back doesn't plan to play this coming season without a new contract, ESPN.com reports.
On the plus side, "a source close to the situation" relayed to ESPN's Josina Anderson that at this stage it doesn't seem likely the running back's holdout will linger into the regular season, with that conclusion "based on the belief that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones wants to get a new deal done" with Elliott prior to Week 1. Meanwhile, Jane Slater of NFL Network notes that the Cowboys are believed to have "generous" offers on the table for Elliott, QB Dak Prescott and wideout Amari Cooper, with terms that would put the trio in the top five in terms of compensation at their respective positions. For now, Elliott -- who has two years left on his rookie deal, continues to work out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with no immediate resolution to his situation in sight.
