Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Requests another stay
The NFLPA requested a stay from the Second Circuit court Wednesday to allow Elliott (suspension) to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The move is a last-ditch effort to give Elliott a chance to be on the field Week 9 while the appeal of his six-game suspension is heard by the Second Circuit. As everything lines up at the moment, though, the Cowboys are preparing for life without Elliott, giving Alfred Morris the first snaps with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Behind Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith also figure to have roles out of the Cowboys backfield.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Ruling on appeal likely to come Friday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stay denied, files appeal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Legal battle continues•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Six-game suspension reinstated•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Monday court hearing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sets career high in carries Sunday•
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?