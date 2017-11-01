Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Requests another stay

The NFLPA requested a stay from the Second Circuit court Wednesday to allow Elliott (suspension) to play Sunday against the Chiefs, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The move is a last-ditch effort to give Elliott a chance to be on the field Week 9 while the appeal of his six-game suspension is heard by the Second Circuit. As everything lines up at the moment, though, the Cowboys are preparing for life without Elliott, giving Alfred Morris the first snaps with the first-team offense at Wednesday's practice, per Todd Archer of ESPN.com. Behind Morris, Darren McFadden and Rod Smith also figure to have roles out of the Cowboys backfield.