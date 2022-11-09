Coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that Elliott (knee) will return to practice Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Elliott couldn't practice Monday, but he will resume handling on-field reps Wednesday after having been sidelined since Week 7 due to a right MCL sprain. The Cowboys have offered optimism that Elliott could be available versus Green Bay in Week 10, but the team won't make a final decision until having a chance to fully evaluate Elliott at practice. If he remains hampered in any significant capacity by the time Sunday's road matchup rolls around, it could spell increased opportunities for Tony Pollard.