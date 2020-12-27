Elliott (calf) is active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
After taking off one game to rest a bruised calf, Elliott is back in the lineup, as expected. His workload remains to be seen, though, after Tony Pollard ripped off 132 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns Week 15 versus the 49ers. There's a chance Elliott yields some reps to Pollard, meaning the former could fall short of his 19.7 touches per game this season.
