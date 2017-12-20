Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns to practice Wednesday

Elliott (suspension) returned to practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Elliott is expected to handle a typical workload this week, which came to pass Wednesday, when he took part in every drill in the portion of practice open to the media, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. The running back's mere presence at practice indicates the Cowboys have made the necessary transaction, activating Elliott from the reserve/exempt list, but the team has yet to make an official move. Once Elliott is a part of the 53-man roster again, he seemingly will have to prove himself to head coach Jason Garrett in order to receive a full allotment of snaps Sunday against the Seahawks, per Archer. Assuming he does, Elliott will be licking his chops versus a Seattle defense that allowed 180 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns to the Rams' Todd Gurley in Week 15.