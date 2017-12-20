Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Returns to practice Wednesday
Elliott (suspension) returned to practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.
Elliott is expected to handle a typical workload this week, which came to pass Wednesday, when he took part in every drill in the portion of practice open to the media, according to Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News. The running back's mere presence at practice indicates the Cowboys have made the necessary transaction, activating Elliott from the reserve/exempt list, but the team has yet to make an official move. Once Elliott is a part of the 53-man roster again, he seemingly will have to prove himself to head coach Jason Garrett in order to receive a full allotment of snaps Sunday against the Seahawks, per Archer. Assuming he does, Elliott will be licking his chops versus a Seattle defense that allowed 180 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns to the Rams' Todd Gurley in Week 15.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: May not get full workload Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Moves to exempt list•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will report to team Monday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Withdrawing suspension appeal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Keeping in shape outside U.S.•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Appeal set for Dec. 1•
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Championship waiver wire
Need a Waiver Wire fill-in for your championship matchup? We’ve got options at every position...
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...