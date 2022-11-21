Elliott (knee) rushed 15 times for 42 yards and two touchdowns and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings.

Elliott picked up where he left off prior to a two-game absence with his second two-score performance in as many contests. The 27-year-old split carries evenly with Tony Pollard (15/80/0), with the latter scoring a pair of touchdowns as a receiver. Elliott doesn't possess the big-play ability of his faster position mate, but he was clearly superior at the goal line on his two attempts from in short (Pollard was stuffed twice from one yard out Sunday). Both of Dallas' backs are worthy of starting in fantasy heading into a traditional Thanksgiving tilt against the Giants on Thursday.