Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Ruling on appeal likely to come Friday

The NFLPA is expected to file an emergency motion with the Second Circuit on Wednesday to appeal Elliott's six-game ban, which was reinstated Monday after a federal judge rescinded a temporary restraining order on the suspension, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.

The emergency motion likely amounts to a final effort by the NFLPA to overturn Elliott's suspension, with a ruling on that front expected to arrive by Friday. Even if Elliott is granted the legal injunction he's seeking, a suspension still wouldn't necessarily be off the table, as Breer notes that a larger case regarding the matter would continue to play out at the district-court level. Elliott would still be able to continue playing in that scenario, but at this time, he's tentatively in line to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs and the Cowboys' subsequent five contests. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Alfred Morris would serve as the team's starting running back if Elliott is indeed out Sunday, with Darren McFadden and Rod Smith also taking on enhanced roles in the offense.