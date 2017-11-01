Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Ruling on appeal likely to come Friday
The NFLPA is expected to file an emergency motion with the Second Circuit on Wednesday to appeal Elliott's six-game ban, which was reinstated Monday after a federal judge rescinded a temporary restraining order on the suspension, according to Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com.
The emergency motion likely amounts to a final effort by the NFLPA to overturn Elliott's suspension, with a ruling on that front expected to arrive by Friday. Even if Elliott is granted the legal injunction he's seeking, a suspension still wouldn't necessarily be off the table, as Breer notes that a larger case regarding the matter would continue to play out at the district-court level. Elliott would still be able to continue playing in that scenario, but at this time, he's tentatively in line to miss Sunday's game against the Chiefs and the Cowboys' subsequent five contests. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said earlier this week that Alfred Morris would serve as the team's starting running back if Elliott is indeed out Sunday, with Darren McFadden and Rod Smith also taking on enhanced roles in the offense.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stay denied, files appeal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Legal battle continues•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Six-game suspension reinstated•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Monday court hearing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sets career high in carries Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 8•
-
What You Missed: Johnson in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...
-
Week 9 WR rankings
Will Fuller looks like a star so far. Where does he rank in Week 9?
-
Week 9 RB rankings
Aaron Jones has been fantastic for the Packers. Can he keep it up?
-
Week 9 TE rankings
Evan Engram has a golden opportunity to become a second-half star. Are we ready to trust h...