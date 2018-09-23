Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs for over 100 yards
Elliott ran 16 times for 127 yards and caught three of eight targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 24-13 loss at Seattle. He also lost a fumble.
Elliott should have had a 31-yard touchdown in the second quarter, as he slipped away from the defense all alone down the sideline. He stepped out of bounds before he caught the pass, however, so there was a penalty called for illegal touching. Even though he posted his first 100-yard rushing game of the season, it was a tough day all around for Elliott, who also lost a fumble late in the game on a nice 31-yard scamper in which it looked like me might score. The star back hasn't been able to rip off many long runs so far this year (just two runs of 20+ yards, both Sunday), but he's seeing plenty of volume and has been active in the passing game (18 targets). He's got a juicy matchup in Week 4 against Detroit, which entered Week 2 with the league's worst rush defense.
