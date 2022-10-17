Elliott rushed 13 times for 81 yards and a touchdown while catching his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 26-17 loss to Philadelphia.

Elliott put together a vintage performance and led the Cowboys in all rushing categories despite the losing effort. The veteran was beginning to show some wear after a couple of high-volume, low-efficiency games in a row, so his game-high mark of 6.2 yards per rush was a welcome sight. Fellow tailback, Tony Pollard, finished with two less carries and was uncharacteristically less efficient than Zeke. Both of Dallas' backs could put up big numbers against the Lions next Sunday, which will enter Week 7 with the worst rush defense in the league.