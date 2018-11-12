Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs wild in Philly

Elliott ran the ball 19 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles. He added 36 yards and another score on six receptions.

Elliott tied his season-high of 7.9 yards per carry, which is even more impressive considering he was bottled up for just four yards on his first three carries Sunday. The star back had been slumping to the tune of 94 total rushing yards over his last two games, so his fantasy owners certainly welcomed this offensive explosion. This was also the first multi-touchdown performance of the year for Elliott, a feat he accomplished three times by this point in 2017. While his production is down compared to previous dominant years, the 23-year-old remains a RB1 heading into Week 11's matchup with the Falcons.