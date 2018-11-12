Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Runs wild in Philly
Elliott ran the ball 19 times for 151 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Eagles. He added 36 yards and another score on six receptions.
Elliott tied his season-high of 7.9 yards per carry, which is even more impressive considering he was bottled up for just four yards on his first three carries Sunday. The star back had been slumping to the tune of 94 total rushing yards over his last two games, so his fantasy owners certainly welcomed this offensive explosion. This was also the first multi-touchdown performance of the year for Elliott, a feat he accomplished three times by this point in 2017. While his production is down compared to previous dominant years, the 23-year-old remains a RB1 heading into Week 11's matchup with the Falcons.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Accounts for 112 yards against Titans•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Shut down in loss•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Totals 117 scrimmage yards in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Suffocated by Houston•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Starts week without limitations•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expected to practice in some capacity•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...
-
Week 10 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Aaron Jones' workload has increased as the season has gone on. He's become irrepressible, and...