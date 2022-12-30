Elliott rushed 19 times for 37 yards and a touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-13 win over the Titans on Thursday night.

Elliott's stat line underscores how difficult running room was to come by against a Titans defense that's been elite against ground attacks all season but that was also playing very short-handed Thursday. The veteran had a path to more touches than usual with Tony Pollard (thigh) inactive, but had it not been for Elliott's one-yard scoring run late in the first quarter, his night would have been a total fantasy washout. Elliott is likely to be back to a timeshare arrangement with Pollard in a Week 18 road matchup against the Commanders a week from Sunday, although both backs could see an abbreviated workload if Dallas has nothing to gain in terms of postseason positioning.