Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scheduled for 20-25 snaps

The Cowboys plan for Elliott to play about 20-25 snaps Week 1, though the plan could change before Sunday's game against the Giants, Jane Slater of NFL Network.

Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports Elliott has agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract that includes $50 million guaranteed. The timing allows him to practice Wednesday for the first time since the offseason program, gearing up for an appearance in Sunday's opener. The Cowboys still plan to use Tony Pollard and fullback Jamize Olawale, with the latter potentially getting some snaps on passing downs to take advantage of his blocking ability. It's a safe bet Elliott touches the ball on a high percentage of his snaps, but 20-to-25 plays would be a big drop off from last year's mark of 59.3 per game. Of course, the plan could change in a hurry if Elliott proves his conditioning is as good as ever.