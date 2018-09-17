Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores again in Week 2
Elliott rushed 17 times for 78 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 20-13 victory over the Giants. He also secured five of six passes for nine yards.
Elliott again overcame the injury woes that have struck his offensive line, averaging over 4.5 yards per carry and finding the end zone for the second time in as many weeks. With his heavy workload and elite skillset well documented, the only thing that's working against the running back's fantasy appeal at the moment is the Cowboys' relatively weak passing game that is hindering the offense's ability to keep drives alive. Fortunately, this unit seemed to take a step forward from Dallas' underwhelming showing in Week 1, and there's still plenty of optimism that quarterback Dak Prescott will continue to improve as he logs more playing time with the Cowboys' retooled receiving corps.
