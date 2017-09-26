Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores first touchdown of season
Elliott rushed 22 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-17 win over the Cardinals. He also caught three of four targets for 14 yards.
Elliott drew criticism for his poor, eight-yard rushing effort in Week 2, but the star tailback bounced back with nearly 100 yards of offense. Besides a long carry of 30 yards, Elliott's performance was highlighted by his eight-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. That not only marked the final score of Monday's game, but also Elliott's first touchdown of his second season. Already cleared through Week 4, Elliott will now look forward to his matchup against a Rams defense that's surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards thus far.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Cleared through at least Week 4•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Remains on track to play•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Can continue playing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Makes minimal impact in loss to Broncos•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dealing with expedited NFL appeal•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Availability confirmed for Week 2•
-
Podcast: Week 3 winners & losers
Recapping all of Sunday’s games, we discuss some backfield battles and the winners and losers...
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...