Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores first touchdown of season

Elliott rushed 22 times for 80 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 28-17 win over the Cardinals. He also caught three of four targets for 14 yards.

Elliott drew criticism for his poor, eight-yard rushing effort in Week 2, but the star tailback bounced back with nearly 100 yards of offense. Besides a long carry of 30 yards, Elliott's performance was highlighted by his eight-yard touchdown during the fourth quarter. That not only marked the final score of Monday's game, but also Elliott's first touchdown of his second season. Already cleared through Week 4, Elliott will now look forward to his matchup against a Rams defense that's surrendered the fourth-most rushing yards thus far.