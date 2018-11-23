Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores for third straight game
Elliott carried 26 times for 121 yards and a touchdown Thursday against the Redskins. He also caught five passes for an additional 22 yards in the 31-23 win.
Elliott set season highs in carries and touches, finishing with a respectable 4.7 yards per carry against a solid Washington front. He also made an impact as a pass catcher, ranking second on the team in receptions while tying for second in targets. Elliott has been outstanding over the last three games, topping 140 scrimmage yards while finding the end zone in each contest. He'll look to keep up his outstanding form next Thursday against the Saints and their solid run defense.
