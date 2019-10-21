Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores, reaches century mark in win

Elliott ran the ball 22 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, adding 36 more yards on six receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Eagles.

The Cowboys were in desperate need of a win after dropping three consecutive contests; so coach Jason Garrett turned to his star back early and often in a blowout victory. Elliott had plenty of lanes to plow through (5.0 yards per carry) with the healthy return of starting tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. The 24-year-old has been putting up RB1 numbers through six games (602 yards and six touchdowns), but we could see an uptick in production after the team's Week 8 bye now that Dallas' offensive line is the healthiest its been all year.