Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores, reaches century mark in win
Elliott ran the ball 22 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, adding 36 more yards on six receptions (seven targets) in Sunday's 37-10 win over the Eagles.
The Cowboys were in desperate need of a win after dropping three consecutive contests; so coach Jason Garrett turned to his star back early and often in a blowout victory. Elliott had plenty of lanes to plow through (5.0 yards per carry) with the healthy return of starting tackles Tyron Smith and La'el Collins. The 24-year-old has been putting up RB1 numbers through six games (602 yards and six touchdowns), but we could see an uptick in production after the team's Week 8 bye now that Dallas' offensive line is the healthiest its been all year.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Big game in loss to Jets•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Solid numbers in loss•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Bottled up on ground•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Piles up 139 scrimmage yards•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Won't face limited snap count•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Dominates in workhorse role•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...