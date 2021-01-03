Elliott carried 14 times for 42 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions (on four yards) for 19 yards during Sunday's 23-19 loss to the Giants.

Elliott, who was in and out of the game with apparent minor leg issues, averaged just 3.0 yards per carry against a solid defensive front. He generated fantasy utility with his first rushing touchdown since Week 5 and a handful of receptions, but this production was still less than what we've come to expect from him in previous seasons. Dramatically affected by injuries all over the Dallas offense, Elliott finishes the season with career lows in total touchdowns (eight) as well as rushing yards (979), and he's a prime candidate for a bounce-back 2021-22 season.