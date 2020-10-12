Elliott carried the ball 19 times for 91 yards and two touchdowns and caught one of two targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 37-34 win over the Giants.

After plowing into the end zone from a yard out in the second quarter, Elliott scored his second TD in the third on an emotional 12-yard run, capping the drive on which Dak Prescott suffered a likely season-ending ankle injury. With Andy Dalton now forced to take the reins of the Dallas offense, Elliott could be leaned on even more heavily to help steady things while the team adjusts to its new QB, beginning in Week 6 against Arizona.