Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores two TDs in loss

Elliott rushed 19 times for 81 yards and two touchdowns and secured two of five targets for 12 yards in the Cowboys' 31-24 loss to the Bears on Thursday.

Elliott's play was a bright spot in the Cowboys' third straight defeat, although game script eventually served to cap his volume overall. The Pro Bowler has now logged a sub-20-carry workload in three of his past four games, and he hasn't eclipsed the 100-yard mark since Week 9 versus the Giants. Elliott does continue seeing multiple targets in the passing game on a regular basis, and he'll look to be get back to more robust volume in the ground attack in another tough matchup against the Rams in Week 15, a week from Sunday.