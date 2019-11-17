Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Scores two TDs vs. Lions

Elliott carried 16 times for 45 yards and a touchdown Sunday against the Lions. He also caught two of three targets for 28 yards and a touchdown in the 35-27 win.

Faced with an excellent matchup against one of the worst run defenses in the league, Elliott could only manage 2.8 yards per carry. He did, however, record a one-yard TD run in the second quarter and added the decisive score on a 17-yard reception midway through the fourth. Although Elliott failed to take full advantage of an excellent opportunity for a breakout game, his two scores were a boon for fantasy owners, and the passing offense continued to flourish. This could eventually mean more room to run for the star tailback, whose next opportunity will come Sunday against the Patriots.