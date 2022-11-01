Elliott (knee/thigh) is aiming to return to action following the Cowboys' Week 9 bye, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News reports.

On the heels of a Week 7 win against the Lions, Elliott was diagnosed with a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his right knee and a bruised thigh, which didn't allow him to practice last week and ultimately resulted in his first absence of the campaign Sunday versus the Bears. With the team's midseason respite on tap, though, he relayed after Sunday's game that he'll continue to rest, but he'll "definitely be busy this week making sure I'm doing everything I can to make my knee ready" for a Week 10 road matchup with the Packers. Owner Jerry Jones has maintained that Elliott is Dallas' No. 1 running back, when healthy. As such, if he's able to suit up after the bye, Elliott will force Tony Pollard, who turned 15 touches into 147 yards from scrimmage and three rushing TDs in Week 8, back to his customary complementary role.