Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set for 20-to-25 snaps Week 1

The Cowboys plan for Elliott to play about 20-to-25 snaps Week 1 against the Giants, though the plan could change before Sunday's game, Jane Slater of NFL Network reports.

Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported earlier Wednesday that Elliott and the Cowboys agreed to a six-year, $90 million contract that includes $50 million guaranteed. The timing allows Elliott to practice Wednesday for the first time since the offseason program, which would put him on track for an appearance in the regular-season opener. The Cowboys still plan to use Tony Pollard and fullback Jamize Olawale in some capacity, with the latter potentially getting some snaps on passing downs to take advantage of his blocking ability. It's a safe bet Elliott touches the ball on a high percentage of his snaps, but the 20-to-25-play estimate would be a big drop off from last year's mark of 59.3 per game. Of course, the plan could change in a hurry if Elliott proves his conditioning is as good as ever.