Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set for 'significant touches' in Week 16

Cowboys offensive coodinator Scott Linehan said Elliott would receive "significant touches" in the running back's return from a six-game suspension Sunday against the Seahawks, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Head coach Jason Garrett suggested earlier in the week that it wasn't a lock for Elliott to take on a full-time workload in his return from suspension, but the second-year player apparently allayed any concerns about his readiness to play or his conditioning during the Cowboys' three practices this week. Linehan's comments were more or less supported by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, who suggested Elliott could earn 20-to-25 carries in his first game back. With that in mind, it's looking like fantasy owners can start Elliott, who averaged 29.5 touches over his final four games before the suspension, with confidence this week.