The Cowboys informed Elliott that he'll be released Wednesday, Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Elliott's release isn't official yet, but the running back is already expected to begin exploring his options elsewhere. The two-time NFL rushing leader will likely be designated as a post-June 1 cut, with his release leaving Tony Pollard (ankle) as the unquestioned No. 1 option in the Dallas backfield. Across his seven-year career with Dallas, Elliott earned three Pro Bowl nods, but he fell short of 1,000 scrimmage yards for the first time in his career during the 2022 season.
More News
-
Ezekiel Elliott: Cut loose by Dallas•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Numbers decline in 2022•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Struggles in defeat•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stymied on ground in win•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Does little against Washington•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Salvages night with TD•