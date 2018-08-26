Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set to rest Sunday
Elliott is not slated to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.
The same goes for QB Dak Prescott, with the duo's next game action now not in line to arrive until Week 1 in Carolina. Elliott is primed for a massive workload, but injury woes along the Dallas offensive line could be problematic for his efficiency against a tough Panthers defense. The Cowboys at least seem optimistic about having LT Tyron Smith (hamstring), RG Zack Martin (knee) and RT La'el Collins (calf) ready for the start of the season, though the same can't be said of C Travis Frederick (illness).
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Unlikely to play•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Status undetermined for third preseason game•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Expects to make one preseason appearance•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Looking slimmer at camp•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Could catch more balls•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Tops 100 yards in season finale•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Busts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.
-
Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.
-
Ranking Jaguars without Lee
The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...
-
Fantasy football auction draft pricing
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings have revealed their consensus auction val...
-
Preseason Week 3 takeaways
What caught Dave Richard's eye in Week 3 of the preseason? Plenty! Learn how certain players...
-
Best Fantasy Football breakouts to draft
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...