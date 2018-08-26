Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Set to rest Sunday

Elliott is not slated to play in Sunday's preseason game against the Cardinals, David Moore of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The same goes for QB Dak Prescott, with the duo's next game action now not in line to arrive until Week 1 in Carolina. Elliott is primed for a massive workload, but injury woes along the Dallas offensive line could be problematic for his efficiency against a tough Panthers defense. The Cowboys at least seem optimistic about having LT Tyron Smith (hamstring), RG Zack Martin (knee) and RT La'el Collins (calf) ready for the start of the season, though the same can't be said of C Travis Frederick (illness).