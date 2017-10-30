Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sets career high in carries Sunday

Elliott rushed 33 times for 150 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday. He also lost a fumble in the 33-19 win over the Redskins.

With slick conditions making it difficult for both teams to hold on to the ball, Dallas fed Elliott the ball early and often despite his fumble on the first play of the day. He responded with his third-straight 100-yard game and his second with multiple scores. The former Buckeye's status for Week 9 should be resolved fairly soon after his court hearing on October 30, so fantasy owners will want to keep their eyes peeled prior to the waiver deadline for the week.