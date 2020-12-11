Elliott (calf) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Cincinnati, but he's expected to play, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Even with Tony Pollard getting a bit more work in recent weeks, Elliott reached 20 touches in four of the past five games. He's scored just one touchdown and averaged 3.8 YPC since Dak Prescott suffered a season-ending knee injury, but Elliott has a good matchup this week, and his workload remains among the safest in the league.