Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Showing up for voluntary workouts

Elliott is present Monday for the beginning of the Cowboys' voluntary offseason program, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Elliott hopes to sign a contract extension this offseason but won't apply pressure in the form of a holdout. He's technically entering the final season of his rookie contract, but it's a given that Dallas exercises the fifth-year option to keep him locked in through 2020. With defensive end Demarcus Lawrence (shoulder) signed for five years, the Cowboys now need to work out long-term agreements for Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper.

