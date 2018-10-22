Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Shut down in loss

Elliott rushed 15 times for 33 yards and added nine yards on two receptions in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Redskins.

Except for the catch total, all of those numbers represent season lows for the stud running back. The Redskins clearly made it part of their game plan to contain Elliott, and they were successful. Nevertheless, the Ohio State product remains one of the game's elite backs. He'll have a bye week to rest up before another stiff test at home against Tennessee in Week 9.