Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sidelined Sunday, as expected
Elliott (coach's decision) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Giants, David Helman of the Cowboys' official site reports.
The decision follows a report from NFL Network's Jane Slater, who relayed earlier Sunday that the Cowboys were slated to rest Elliott in Week 17. Elliott thus will end the 2018 campaign with 304 carries for 1,434 yards, 77 receptions (on 95 targets) for 567 yards and nine total touchdowns in 15 games. Among his replacements, Rod Smith may take on the larger share of snaps out of the backfield because Darius Jackson has yet to earn a carry or target as a pro.
