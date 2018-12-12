Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sits out practice Wednesday

Elliott (neck) didn't participate in practice Wednesday, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News

Hairopoulos notes that Elliott was on the field Wednesday but was in sweats, while his teammates practiced with their helmets on. Per Todd Archer of ESPN.com, the running back suffered a stinger in Sunday's overtime win over the Eagles, but returned to the game and finished with 28 carries for 113 yards and 12 catches for 79 yards. The Cowboys will provide their first Week 15 practice report later Wednesday, which will indicate if Elliott was a non-participant due to injury or merely for rest. Either way, he's expected to be ready to go this weekend against the Colts.

