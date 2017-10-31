Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Six-game suspension reinstated

The temporary restraining order placing Elliott's six-game suspension on hold has been rescinded by a federal judge, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It looks like Elliott will miss the next six games as a result. He'll be eligible to return for the Dec. 17 game against Oakland.

