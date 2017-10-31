Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Six-game suspension reinstated
The temporary restraining order placing Elliott's six-game suspension on hold has been rescinded by a federal judge, Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It looks like Elliott will miss the next six games as a result. He'll be eligible to return for the Dec. 17 game against Oakland.
More News
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Preparing for Monday court hearing•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Sets career high in carries Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Will play Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Has career day Sunday•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Not quite in the clear for Week 8•
-
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Gets another stay on suspension•
-
Instant reaction: 49ers land Garoppolo
The 49ers got a potential game changer at quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo. Does it change much...
-
Watson, Collins, Smith-Schuster star
Heath Cummings vows to never doubt Deshaun Watson again, and wonders if we should say the same...
-
Early waiver wire: Add Collins, Anderson
A few select running backs and wide receivers will draw plenty of eyeballs off waivers heading...
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...