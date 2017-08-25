Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Slated to attend Tuesday appeal hearing

Elliott is slated to attend his suspension appeal hearing at NFL headquarters in New York on Tuesday, NFL.com reports.

Elliott, who the NFL has suspended for six games for violating the league's personal conduct policy, has been excused from practice Monday and Tuesday in order to attend the hearing. Per the report, if the running back's entire suspension is upheld, he would then be barred from participating in any team activities, as of Sept. 2. In such a scenario, Elliott wouldn't be eligible to play until Week 8. While it's unclear as to how quickly a ruling in the matter will arrive, ESPN's Todd Archer relayed Friday that arbitrator Harold Henderson is expected to hand down his decision before Week 1. Elliott is expected to make his lone preseason appearance Saturday night against the Raiders, according to the Dallas News.