Elliott carried the ball 22 times for 78 yards in Sunday's 22-10 win over the Rams.
He failed to see a target and his longest run went for only 12 yards, leaving Zeke to take a back seat to the explosive Tony Pollard (86 yards and a TD on only eight totes) once again. Elliott's touch volume has kept his fantasy value afloat to some extent, but he's averaging only 3.8 yards per carry and has added little as a receiver, giving him little momentum heading into a big Week 6 clash with the Eagles.
