Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Solid but unspectacular in win
Elliott rushed 18 times for 85 yards and brought in five of six targets for 24 yards in the Cowboys' 27-20 win over the Buccaneers on Sunday. He fumbled once but it was recovered by the offense.
It was a rock-solid yet somehow underwhelming effort for Elliott, who's spoiled fantasy owners all season with some eye-popping numbers. His overall touches were down Sunday for the second straight week, which has resulted in back-to-back sub-100-yard tallies on the ground for only the third time this season. On the plus side of the equation, Elliott's work as a receiver continues as strong as ever, as he's now notched at least five receptions in seven straight games. With the Cowboys having clinched the NFC East with Sunday's win, it remains to be seen how much action Elliott will see in Week 17 against the Giants.
