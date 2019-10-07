Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Solid numbers in loss

Elliott carried the ball 12 times for 62 yards and a touchdown and caught two of four targets for 29 yards in Sunday's 34-24 loss to the Packers.

It was a moderately better performance than he managed last week in New Orleans, but once again Elliott's ability to get into the end zone kept his fantasy line afloat. He's scored a rushing TD in four of five games so far, and stands a good chance of making it five of six in Week 6 on the road against a battered Jets defense.