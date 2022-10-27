Elliott (knee/thigh) won't participate in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Instead, Elliott will take part in rehab work off on the side while he manages an MCL sprain in his right knee in addition to a thigh bruise. The historically durable Elliott won't necessarily need to practice to suit up Sunday against the Bears, but his lack of practice activity on consecutive days doesn't bode well for his chances of handling a normal workload even if he gains clearance for the Week 8 matchup. if that ends up being the case, Tony Pollard could be in line for his biggest workload of the campaign Sunday after having previously set season highs in snap share (63 percent) and touches (14) in Dallas' Week 7 win over Detroit.
