Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Starts week without limitations

Elliott (knee, ankle) said he was a full participant at Wednesday's practice and feels as good as he has all season, Jon Machota of The Dallas Morning News reports. "Honestly, this is the best Wednesday practice I've had," Elliott said. "It's the freshest I've felt any Wednesday. I did a good job coming in and making sure I got my treatment so I was ready to go today. I'm good."

Elliott came out of Sunday's 26-24 win over the Lions with a couple minor injuries after piling up 240 scrimmage yards and one score on 29 touches. He apparently responded well to treatment the past couple days, leading to an unexpected full practice to kick off the week. Elliott should stay busy Sunday night in Houston, where he'll face a Texans defense that's allowing just 3.5 yards per carry and 94.3 rushing yards per game.