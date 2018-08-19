Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Status undetermined for third preseason game

According to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, it hasn't been determined whether Elliott will play in next Sunday's third preseason game against the Cardinals, Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram reports.

Elliott is yet to feature this exhibition slate as he gears up for another action-packed regular season. While he recently said he'll likely play in some capacity in next weekend's dress rehearsal, injuries to starting linemen Zack Martin (knee) and Travis Frederick (neck) would now offer him substandard protection. That situation could force Dallas to consider whether playing Elliott is worthwhile, leaving his status to be tracked in the coming week.