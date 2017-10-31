Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Stay denied, files appeal
Elliott's request for a stay of Monday's decision from district judge Katherine Failla was denied Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The first order of business by the NFLPA seemed like a long shot anyway, so Elliott's reps have moved on to an appeal in the Second Circuit, per Kate Hairopoulos of The Dallas Morning News. There's no telling when Elliott will be given another hearing at this stage, but his six-game suspension remains in place. In the meantime, the Cowboys will rely on Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith to man the backfield.
