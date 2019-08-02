Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Staying in shape
Elliott is staying in shape and doing running back drills during his holdout, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports. "From the couple of conversations that we've had, he's doing what he needs to do and staying in great shape," running backs coach Gary Brown said Thursday. "And I'm just looking forward to whenever he gets here. He'll be ready to go."
Of course, Elliott is doing those drills and workouts in Cabo, so how far behind the rest of the team he is won't really be known until he's in camp. The running back has to report by Tuesday (Aug. 6) to avoid losing an accrued year towards free agency, so it should become clear next week whether he and the Cowboys are in for a protracted contract battle or not.
