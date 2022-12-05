Elliott rushed 17 times for 77 yards and a touchdown against the Colts on Sunday. He also caught all three of his targets for 14 yards in a 54-19 blowout win.

Elliott continued his recent run of success with his fourth trip to the end zone in just three games since returning from injury. Tony Pollard (12/91/2) also feasted on the Colts as Dallas had its thunder and lightning backfield on full display for a national audience. The veteran of the tandem has looked rejuvenated in 2022, averaging 4.2 yards per carry to go along with eight scores through 10 games. Zeke should be able to continue eating when the Cowboys host the Texans on Sunday in a game Dallas should be heavily favored in.