Elliott (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Tuesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.
Elliott has maintained limited listings on back-to-back injury reports, which is no surprise with the Cowboys on a short week and the running back himself playing for the first time since Week 7 this past Sunday at Minnesota. During the 40-3 win, he tallied 16 touches for 47 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs on a 30 percent share of the snaps. Meanwhile, fellow running back Tony Pollard had 21 touches for 189 total yards and two receiving scores on 53 percent of offensive plays. Assuming Elliott is able to suit up Thursday versus the Giants, he should be afforded his fair share of looks alongside Pollard out of Dallas' backfield.
