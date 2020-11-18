Elliott's hamstring feels better after a bye week, but he did acknowledge Wednesday that it's still a little tight, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports. "It's a little stiff," Elliott said. "It's something that I'm working on every day."

Elliott was listed as questionable for the Week 9 loss to Pittsburgh, ultimately suiting up and taking 20 touches for 69 yards while playing 65 percent of offensive snaps. That's obviously a sizable workload, but it was also the first time all season where Elliott played less than three-quarters of the snaps in a game that wasn't a blowout. While he may not be 100 percent healthy, Elliott seemingly expects to play in Sunday's game at Minnesota. It remains to be seen if/how the Cowboys list him on their Week 11 injury report.