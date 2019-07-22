Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Still deciding on holdout
Elliott hasn't made a final decision on holding out from training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
With training camp set to begin Friday, the Cowboys still need to hammer out deals for Elliott, Dak Prescott and Amari Cooper. The latter two are entering contract seasons, while the running back is under team control through 2020 via the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. Elliott will lose an accrued season toward free agency if he doesn't report by Aug. 6, though it would become a moot point as soon as he signed a long-term contract. The Cowboys may be hesitant to extend Elliott before they finish deals for Prescott and Cooper.
